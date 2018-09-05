Average wage in Czech Republic close to CZK 32,000
The average wage in the Czech Republic in the second quarter of 2018 grew 8.6% on a year-on-year basis from 2017, to 31,851 CZK, according to data from the Czech Statistical Office.
Economists attribute this to the record low unemployment figures over the last year, and strong economic growth in the country, which has led to firms raising wages to retain staff.
Education, healthcare and public sector jobs, saw the largest rise with the government also getting in on the act. The average wage is the highest in the Prague region at 39,688 CZK and the lowest in the Karlovy Vary region at 27,741 CZK.
