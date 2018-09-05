Indian president on state visit this week
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Czech Republic this week from September 6th to the 9th, on invitation from President Milos Zeman. President Kovind will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Famers Welfare, Parshottam Rupala, and two Members of Parliament.
His visit marks the first state Indian state visit since 1996, and was set to coincide with the Czech Republic’s 25th anniversary as an independent nation. Apart from meeting with President Zeman, he will meet with PM Andrej Babis and Speaker of Parliament, Radek Vondracek.
