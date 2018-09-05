Pirates want to win Prague
Pirates Chairman Ivan Bartos told Pravo, that he sees the Pirate Party winning the municipal election in Prague and other regional cities, on a platform of transparency, digitisation, and family services.
Vice Chair Olga Richterova added that the party would also aim to solve the burgeoning housing crisis in Prague, by making more affordable housing available to citizens.
The latest Kantor TNS opinion polls for Czech Television in August had the Pirates as the second largest party in the country with over 15% support.
