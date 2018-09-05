Thursday, 6 September 2018

Politicians in Prague 1 want to combat Airbnb

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 September 2018

Hospodarske noviny reports that politicians in the Prague 1 district and at City Hall intend to combat AIRBNB’s spread in the heart of the city. In response to an increasing number of complaints from the district’s residents, who are tired of the noise and disturbance visitors using AIRBNB cause and about the safety issues raised by the presence of a constant stream of new guests in apartment buildings.

The local CSSD chapter has begun collecting signatures for a petition to ask City Hall, the government and parliament to act. Politicians from other parties including ANO and TOP 09 seem to concur.