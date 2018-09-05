Prices have risen 39.7% from 2000 – 2017
According to the Czech Statistical Office and Eurostat, overall prices in the Czech Republic have risen 39.7%, in the last seventeen years. The highest increase was seen in the areas of Housing and Utilities, and Healthcare where prices have more than doubled.
However in the case of Consumer Goods and Communications, prices have actually reduced over the period. While all countries, saw an increase in the cost of Transportation; the Czech Republic was the lowest with only a 9% increase.
The highest overall increase in the EU, was in the area of Alcohol and Tobacco Products with Romania seeing an astounding 726% increase in the period.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.