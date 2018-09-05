Friday, 7 September 2018

Prices have risen 39.7% from 2000 – 2017

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 September 2018

According to the Czech Statistical Office and Eurostat, overall prices in the Czech Republic have risen 39.7%, in the last seventeen years. The highest increase was seen in the areas of Housing and Utilities, and Healthcare where prices have more than doubled.

However in the case of Consumer Goods and Communications, prices have actually reduced over the period. While all countries, saw an increase in the cost of Transportation; the Czech Republic was the lowest with only a 9% increase.

The highest overall increase in the EU, was in the area of Alcohol and Tobacco Products with Romania seeing an astounding 726% increase in the period.