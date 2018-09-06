Friday, 7 September 2018

Babiš does not agree with Merkel on refugee issue

Prague Daily Monitor |
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that he did not see eye-to-eye with her over redistribution of illegal migrants who come across the Mediterranean.

Both reiterated that the Czech Republic and Germany share an excellent relationship, but while Merkel believes that all EU members have a shared responsibility to Italy and Greece where a majority of the refugees land, Babis believes that external agreements should be reached with Turkey and African countries to stem the flow.

Babis also underlined the need for a further debate on the role of the Schengen area and the Western Balkans in the future of the EU.