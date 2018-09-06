Friday, 7 September 2018

Babiš says Communist Party should have been banned

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 September 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech journalists assembled in Berlin, that the Communist Party in the Czech Republic, should have been banned in the country after the fall of communism.

Babis visited the Berlin Wall memorial to offer a wreath in memory of the victims of the wall and communism. Babis suggested that allowing the party to continue was an insult to the memory of those who suffered under the regime and an example should have been set for the youth of the country.

On being quizzed about KSCM support for his government, he said it was a one-off and that the KSCM had no influence on government. Babis is in Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.