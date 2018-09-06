Czech National Bank introduces new 100 and 200 CZK banknotes
The governor of the Czech National Bank, Jiri Rusnok today unveiled the new series of 100 and 200 CZK banknotes that follow the series of notes from the years 1995 to 1998. The notes maintain the same motifs of Karel IV and Jan Amos Komensky and their trademark green and brown colouring respectively.
They do however feature increased security features aimed at making counterfeiting impossible. These include a more pronounced watermark, a more visible security band, the year of issue and Rusnok’s signature. The notes will be put into circulation shortly, with all previous series continuing to be valid.
