E-Vignettes to be used from 2021
Transport minister Dan Ťok (ANO) on Twitter, unveiled the design for next year's (2019) vignettes for the use of Czech highways and simultaneously announced that his ministry was moving towards a completely electronic system that would replace the traditional paper stickers.
The new system would be in place by 2021, with extensive use of cameras making fraud nearly impossible, and would place the Czech Republic on par with neighbours Slovakia and Austria. Payment would a simple step online or via a mobile app, and reduce the burden on drivers.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.