E-Vignettes to be used from 2021

Transport minister Dan Ťok (ANO) on Twitter, unveiled the design for next year's (2019) vignettes for the use of Czech highways and simultaneously announced that his ministry was moving towards a completely electronic system that would replace the traditional paper stickers.

The new system would be in place by 2021, with extensive use of cameras making fraud nearly impossible, and would place the Czech Republic on par with neighbours Slovakia and Austria. Payment would a simple step online or via a mobile app, and reduce the burden on drivers.