Confusion over Poche affects Czech diplomacy

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 September 2018

Hospodarske Noviny reported that both Czech and international diplomats in Prague are dissatisfied with the current situation at Cernin Palace, and the lack of clarity over Miroslav Poche's role at the ministry.

With PM Andrej Babis and MEP Poche (who was the CSSD's original nominee for the position for the position of Foreign Minister, but is currently a political appointee in a special role) constantly in a war of words, Czech diplomacy is suffering, without a coherent strategy and leadership.

This is visibly manifested in the Czech Republic’s recent positions on the European migration crisis and other international issues, where Babis has said one thing, and Poche another.