Czech exports to India rise
Czech Television reports that Czech exporters are keeping a keen eye on the Indian market as opportunities continue to open up. Exports for the first half of this year to India stand at 7.9 billion CZK, up 2% from the previous year, with annual trade between the countries standing at over 25 billion CZK.
Czech exports to India include speciality car parts, large motors, pumps and other heavy engineering goods. Imports include pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery and other electronics. A Czech Industrial Park will shortly be opening in the Indian tech hub of Bangalore. All these items will be on the agenda for discussion during the Indian President’s visit.
