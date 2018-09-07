Indian president begins state visit
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Prague on the third leg of his European tour after visiting Cyprus and Bulgaria on Thursday. Accompanied by a Minister of State, two MPs and the new Indian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Narinder Chauhan, he addressed members of the Indian community at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Prague in the evening. At the meeting he highlighted the importance of Czech Indian ties, and thanked the community for their role in ensuring the continued friendship of the countries.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.