Thursday, 13 September 2018

Indian president begins state visit

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 September 2018

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Prague on the third leg of his European tour after visiting Cyprus and Bulgaria on Thursday. Accompanied by a Minister of State, two MPs and the new Indian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Narinder Chauhan, he addressed members of the Indian community at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Prague in the evening. At the meeting he highlighted the importance of Czech Indian ties, and thanked the community for their role in ensuring the continued friendship of the countries.