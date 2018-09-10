Health Minister Vojtěch says no to raises for all doctors
Health Minister Adam Vojtěch (ANO) told television host Vaclav Moravec on his television show that there would be no across-the-board raise in salaries for doctors this year, as demanded by the healthcare union.
Vojtech confirmed that the government would focus raises on specific workers in the healthcare sector, like young doctors at the beginning of their careers and nurses who would be receiving a 5000 CZK monthly increase.
Dagmar Zitnikova, chairwoman of the Union of Healthcare and Social workers said the government’s proposed increase of 13.6 billion CZK in next year’s healthcare budget was not enough, and the union was standing by its demand of a 10% raise for all, with the possibility of going on strike, should its demand not be met.
