Unaffordable housing in Prague for certain professions
Pravo reports that the untenable housing situation in Prague with the rapid increase in housing prices has made it difficult for people working in the lowest paid professions to find accommodation. These include people working in services essential to the functioning of the city; including teachers, transportation workers, nurses, firemen and police officers.
Based on research conducted in July by the STEM/MARK agency, Pravo found that despite earning more in Prague, than in other cities, the people were spending over 40% of their monthly income on housing in comparison to a third elsewhere, in effect negating the higher salaries.
