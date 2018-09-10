Thursday, 13 September 2018

VAT fraud is reducing

Prague Daily Monitor |
10 September 2018

Martin Janecek, head of the General Financial Directorate (GFR) told television host Vaclav Moravec on his show, that VAT fraud reduced from 71 billion CZK to 66 billion CZK in 2015, and should be approximately 43 billion CZK if trends for the last year stay true.

Janecek attributed this to the introduction of the online evidence of payment system (EET), the use of control reports, and the issuance of seizure orders by the tax office in the case of non-payment.

According to estimates, the tax office issued seizure orders to the tune of 800 million CZK until June this year, against non-compliant VAT payees.