War of words continues over Poche
Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Jan Hamacek, who is also the head of the junior CSSD partner in the governing coalition, told TV Prima that PM Andrej Babis had yet to specifically give proof of Miroslav Poche’s negative behaviour at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Earlier last week, Babis had gone on the attack calling Poche a negative influence at the ministry, and suggested that Poche would never be made minister despite being the CSSD’s official candidate for the position.
Hamacek’s latest comments follow claims by Czech and foreign diplomats also made last week, that the war over Poche was affecting the ministry’s functioning and made Czech diplomacy look bad.
