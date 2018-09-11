Forum 2000 Conference to take place October 7 – 9
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman, Finish-Estonian novelist Sofi Oksanen and Slovak activist Juraj Šeliga to attend the 22 nd Forum 2000 Conference.
The Forum 2000 Conference titled “Democracy: In Need of a Critical Update?” will take place on October 7 – 9, 2018 in Prague.
The Conference will host dozens of lectures and discussions to address the societal and economic challenges of democracy, growing populism, nationalism and major changes in digital space. The democratic world is undergoing an unprecedented internal crisis. The great social and economic results of democracy, which has brought historically unique freedom, stability and prosperity, conceal some substantial internal problems. Mismanaged migration, suppressed feelings of national identity, high income inequality, uncertainty resulting from globalization and rapid societal and technological changes worry vast groups of the population.
"The long-term ignorance of significant social issues by the elites is inexcusable," says Director of the Forum 2000 Foundation, Jakub Klepal. "Electoral reaction, instigated by domestic populists or international dictators, is also totally disproportionate, and leads democratic societies from the times of peace and prosperity into the environment of political volatility, unpredictable international relations, a system of short-sighted national selfishness, and a strong position of authoritarian regimes like China or Russia.”
The guests of the upcoming Forum 2000 Conference seek to find ways to integrate real social issues into a constructive democratic debate and address them. More than 300 speakers and experts from around the world are coming to the conference. These guests will engage the younger generation to share their views on these issues and to discuss ways to renew trust in democratic governance. "We want to listen to the views of different social spheres as well as varying parts of the political spectrum in order to find ways how to re-engage in a democratic debate, respect different opinions, find broadly acceptable solutions and consequently effective decision-making and governance, a generally accepted way of managing our societies," adds Jakub Klepal.
Confirmed participants include Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakkol Karman; Finish-Estonian novelist Sofi Oksanen, described by The Guardian as an international publishing sensation, Slovak activist Juraj Šeliga; co-founder of Doctors Without Borders Bernard Kouchner; economist and the strongest pro-European candidate in 2016 Moldova presidential elections Maia Sandu; former Captain Regent of San Marino and the youngest head of state of her time Vanessa D’Ambrosio; former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Vesna Pusić and many others.
The Conference will take place at Žofín Palace and Goethe-Institut in Prague and it will be open to the public on Monday October 8th. It is necessary to register in advance to participate in all the discussions held at Žofín Palace and Goethe-Institut. Registration, which is free of charge, is only possible through the online registration system from August through 28 September 2018, or until the capacity is reached. More information on the conference themes, speakers, and practical aspects is available at www.forum2000.cz.
