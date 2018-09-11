Thursday, 13 September 2018

Government trying to regulate lobbyists

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 September 2018

Pravo reports that the government is currently putting in place steps to present another law that aims to regulate lobbying to parliament this fall. While most European countries already have strict regulation in place and require all lobbyists to be registered, the Czech Republic is still quite far behind.

With the new law, the government and several politicians across party lines are trying to ensure that lobbyists are controlled. The Pirates however feel that the proposed law does not go far enough and is not in line with their suggestion that law apply to politicians and civil servants across all levels of the political spectrum including the communal and provincial levels, and not just at the national level.