Pirates and ODS have highest election potential in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor
11 September 2018

The latest Kantar TNS / Median poll for Czech Television indicates that the Pirate Party and the Civic Democrats (ODS) have the highest election potential in Prague, with over a third of voters considering voting for either party.

They are followed by the Spojene Sily pro Prahu alliance (TOP09, KDU-CSL & STAN) with 25%, ANO at 23.5% and Praha Sobe at 15.5%. The survey measures the election potential of the parties amongst voters, and does not actually represent how voters in the city actually intend to vote.

So far 49% of people surveyed indicated that they would participate in next month’s city and senate elections.