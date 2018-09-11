Vaclav Klaus Jr. wants to prevent Facebook from blocking posts
Lidove Noviny reports that politician Vaclav Klaus Jr., intends to submit a draft law to parliament later this year that upholds the freedom of expression, and will prevent Facebook from blocking posts that it deems contrarian.
Speaking at a seminar organised by Tomio Okamura's SPD party, Klaus stated that the freedom of expression was absolute and Facebook had no right to censor posts and opinions, except in the case of calls for genocide and extreme hate speech.
Given the fact that European law takes precedence over Czech law in areas like this, it is unclear whether Klaus' proposal can actually succeed.
