Friday, 14 September 2018

Ťok shakes up Czech Railways' top management

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 September 2018

Transportation minister Dan Tok's (ANO) diktat to the new supervisory board at Czech Railways did not go unheeded, as the board pushed out Pavel Krtek as chairman of the board of directors and replaced him with the board member for technology, service and assets, Miroslav Kupec, at its meeting on Tuesday.

Krtek will however continue on the board as vice-chairman, but two other members of the board of directors Martin Belcik and Ludvik Urban will not. A public selection process to replace them will be announced shortly.