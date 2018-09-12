Ťok shakes up Czech Railways' top management
Transportation minister Dan Tok's (ANO) diktat to the new supervisory board at Czech Railways did not go unheeded, as the board pushed out Pavel Krtek as chairman of the board of directors and replaced him with the board member for technology, service and assets, Miroslav Kupec, at its meeting on Tuesday.
Krtek will however continue on the board as vice-chairman, but two other members of the board of directors Martin Belcik and Ludvik Urban will not. A public selection process to replace them will be announced shortly.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.