Thursday, 13 September 2018

Government considering faster building permissions

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 September 2018

Hospodarske Noviny reports that the government is making a serious attempt to change the regulatory requirements for new construction and make things faster from the current 40 to 60 required permissions and multi-year process.

Now championed by the Minister for Regional Development Klara Dostalova (ANO), the cause seems to be gathering traction,with the hope that a change to the law will be proposed shortly.

If things go well, a single permission and stamp will be needed, with the authorities having a 1 year time limit to approve.