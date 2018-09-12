Government considering faster building permissions
Hospodarske Noviny reports that the government is making a serious attempt to change the regulatory requirements for new construction and make things faster from the current 40 to 60 required permissions and multi-year process.
Now championed by the Minister for Regional Development Klara Dostalova (ANO), the cause seems to be gathering traction,with the hope that a change to the law will be proposed shortly.
If things go well, a single permission and stamp will be needed, with the authorities having a 1 year time limit to approve.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.