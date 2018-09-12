Largest ever counter-terror exercise held in Prague
The national police in coordination with the fire department and emergency held the largest ever counter-terror exercise in Prague’s Congress Hall at Vysehrad on Tuesday.
Involving thousands of hostages and over 400 police officers, the exercise consisted of a mock terror attack on the audience at a musical, with the 40 attackers having a long list of demands and not willing to negotiate.
Interior Minister Jan Hamacek (CSSD) observed the drill, and the police borrowed a helicopter from the army for the purpose.
