Thursday, 13 September 2018

Politicians considering allowing large stores to open on national holidays

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 September 2018

A multi-party caucus of politicians has signed their support for a proposal by MP Patrik Nacher (ANO) to change the law passed by the previous government that required large shops and wholesalers with outlets bigger that 200 m2 to close on certain public holidays.

Nacher’s proposal will allow wholesalers to stay open, and has support from his party and MPs from the ODS. Other parties including TOP 09 feel that Nacher's proposal does not go far enough, and want the entire law revoked, allowing shops to stay open and closed when they please.