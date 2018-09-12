Politicians considering allowing large stores to open on national holidays
A multi-party caucus of politicians has signed their support for a proposal by MP Patrik Nacher (ANO) to change the law passed by the previous government that required large shops and wholesalers with outlets bigger that 200 m2 to close on certain public holidays.
Nacher’s proposal will allow wholesalers to stay open, and has support from his party and MPs from the ODS. Other parties including TOP 09 feel that Nacher's proposal does not go far enough, and want the entire law revoked, allowing shops to stay open and closed when they please.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.