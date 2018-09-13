Babiš says Czechs will not raise the subject of sanctions against Russia
Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech Republic would not raise the matter of sanctions against Russia internationally. Speaking to IDNES.cz after a heavyweight meeting of the country’s top politicians with President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle on Wednesday, Babis said his focus was the budget and migration and not Russia in the near future.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy PM Jan Hamacek (CSSD) who is also Interior and Foreign Minister, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) and Speaker of the Lower House, Radek Vondracek, along with Babis and Zeman.
IDNES also viewed the establishment of a new Czech House in Jerusalem, as the first step in relocating the Czech Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
- Login to post comments
Back to school with Decathlon (Shopping for Expats in Prague)
Shopping in Prague ... We are still in the middle of the summer, but the new school year is approaching fast. As kids still want to have fun, parents start slowly to think what is needed for the new year. Join Eli and her special guest Mikey for some BACK to SCHOOL shopping at Decathlon Černý Most. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with Prague Morning.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.