Friday, 14 September 2018

Babiš says Czechs will not raise the subject of sanctions against Russia

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 September 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech Republic would not raise the matter of sanctions against Russia internationally. Speaking to IDNES.cz after a heavyweight meeting of the country’s top politicians with President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle on Wednesday, Babis said his focus was the budget and migration and not Russia in the near future.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy PM Jan Hamacek (CSSD) who is also Interior and Foreign Minister, Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) and Speaker of the Lower House, Radek Vondracek, along with Babis and Zeman.

IDNES also viewed the establishment of a new Czech House in Jerusalem, as the first step in relocating the Czech Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.