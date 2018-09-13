Thursday, 13 September 2018

Highways to connect Brno and Vienna, Prague and Linz by 2024-2025

Prague Daily Monitor
13 September 2018

Transport Minister Dan Tok (ANO) suggested to Czech Television that the D52 highway connecting Brno to Vienna via Mikulov and the D3 highway connecting Prague to Linz via Ceske Budejovice would be completed in the next six to seven years.

Tok met with his Austrian counterpart Norbert Hofer in Vienna today, and said he was hopeful about the construction being completed on time. Highways on the Austrian side to the Czech border are almost complete, but the Czech roads to Austria remain a far way behind.