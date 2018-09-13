Synthetic cannabinoid drug causes havoc in Ostrava
The ill effects of a potent synthetic cannabinoid continue to be assessed as police in Ostrava reported a further 18 patients who were critically ill. The first case was reported on Monday with the death of a homeless person, whom emergency services failed to revive after suffering a seizure from smoking the drug.
Investigations are on as to the source of the drug, with police having seized 40 dozes of the drug and currently prosecuting 4 men. While the police have not yet revealed further information, there is a high probability that the drug emerged from Poland, given Ostrava’s proximity to the border and the fact that previous cases like this have had a Polish connection.
Synthetic cannabinoids are often manufactured in India and China and brought into Europe.
