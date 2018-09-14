Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Court cancels verdict against ex Prague mayors Hudeček and Svoboda

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 September 2018

Czech Television and Novinky.cz reported that the Prague higher court cancelled a verdict issued against former Prague mayors Tomáš Hudeček and Bohuslav Svoboda in the Opencard case, and returned the case to the lower courts.

Both were tried and found guilty by the Prague city court for being responsible for re-signing an illegal contract with Haguess the owner of the Opencard, a charge both denied.

The Opencard scandal and the saga of the contract with Haguess date back to another Prague mayor, Pavel Bém, who preceded them. While Hudeček is currently an independent member of the Prague assembly, Svoboda will be contesting the October elections as a mayoral candidate for the Civic Democrats (ODS).