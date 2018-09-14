Court cancels verdict against ex Prague mayors Hudeček and Svoboda
Czech Television and Novinky.cz reported that the Prague higher court cancelled a verdict issued against former Prague mayors Tomáš Hudeček and Bohuslav Svoboda in the Opencard case, and returned the case to the lower courts.
Both were tried and found guilty by the Prague city court for being responsible for re-signing an illegal contract with Haguess the owner of the Opencard, a charge both denied.
The Opencard scandal and the saga of the contract with Haguess date back to another Prague mayor, Pavel Bém, who preceded them. While Hudeček is currently an independent member of the Prague assembly, Svoboda will be contesting the October elections as a mayoral candidate for the Civic Democrats (ODS).
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.