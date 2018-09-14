Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Czech crown at its strongest since May

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 September 2018

On Thursday the Czech crown closed at its strongest since May this year to end the day at CZK 25.52 to the euro and CZK 21.86 to the US dollar. The crown may continue to strengthen over the next few weeks, as analysts expect the Czech National Bank to announce an interest rate hike.

The recent relative weakness of the crown came as a surprise to many, but was attributed to the strengthening dollar and the weakness in global emerging markets.