Czech crown at its strongest since May
On Thursday the Czech crown closed at its strongest since May this year to end the day at CZK 25.52 to the euro and CZK 21.86 to the US dollar. The crown may continue to strengthen over the next few weeks, as analysts expect the Czech National Bank to announce an interest rate hike.
The recent relative weakness of the crown came as a surprise to many, but was attributed to the strengthening dollar and the weakness in global emerging markets.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.