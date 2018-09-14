Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Mobile phones to work in Prague metro

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 September 2018

Lidové noviny reports that the Prague transit company (DPP) is trialling new radio equipment in metro tunnels that will allow for mobile phone reception on certain sections of the C (Red) metro line in the next few weeks.

If successful, the technology will be rolled out to all of DPP's tunnels with complete connectivity in the metro being possible next year. As of now, DPP offers free WIFI in certain underground stations; certain aboveground station and newly built stations already have mobile phone reception.