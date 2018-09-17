Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Babiš says Czech Republic will not accept Syrian orphans

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 September 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Právo on Saturday that he was resolute that the Czech Republic would not accept a single refugee or for that matter 50 Syrian orphans that Czech MEP Michaela Šojdrová (KDU-ČSL) had lobbied for.

Šojdrová had earlier in week lobbied the Senate to pass a resolution calling for the government to accept orphans from Syria.

Babiš argued that the Czech Republic was spending millions on development aid in Syria, treating Syrians at Czech hospitals, and that as PM his responsibility was to Czech orphans and citizens.