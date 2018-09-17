Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Czech soldiers in Afghanistan no longer on frontline

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 September 2018

Pravo reported over the weekend that Czech soldiers posted in Afghanistan as part of the NATO mission in Bagram, would no longer be active on the frontline in dangerous forward positions.

According to Stefan Muranksy, Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Center, Czech soldiers would now be only supporting and covering soldiers from the Afghan National Army. This change in tactics is a response to the Taliban suicide attack that killed 3 Czech soldiers in August.