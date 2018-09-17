Czechs built hospital opens in Papua New Guinea
Hospodarske Noviny reports that a Czech built hospital in Goroka a provincial capital in Papua New Guinea opened this week. The hospital was built in cooperation with Austrian partners at a cost of CZK 1.4 billion and the Czech firms were primarily responsible for the diagnostic and surgery centres.
The consortium has been awarded another contract to build a second hospital in the country with a similar budget, and represents growing Czech entrepreneurial activity in Asia and the far corners of the globe.
