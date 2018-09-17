Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Police bust techno birthday party with 700 guests near Znojmo

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 September 2018

Police in Znojmo were called in by angry neighbours to shut down a techno birthday party that took place in Unanov near Znojmo on Saturday night, after over 700 guests showed up.

The police responded to calls that an illegal party was taking place on a plot of land that had been leased out, with partygoers parking cars, setting up tents on the land earlier in the day.

Despite agreeing with the organiser to end by 10 p.m. on Saturday night, the police were forced to return to shut down the party for disturbing the peace, and ask revellers to return home, including to nearby Austria.