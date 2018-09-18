50 Czech families ready to accept Syrian orphans
Novinky.cz reports that more than 50 Czech families are ready to accept Syrian orphans, according to the Češi pomáhají (Czechs Help) initiative, which announced this on Facebook.
This follows PM Andrej Babiš' claim in an interview on Saturday, that the Czech Republic would not accept Syrian orphans at any cost, in response to a resolution that MEP Michaela Šojdrová (KDU-ČSL) had put before the Senate to ask that the CR take in 50 Syrian orphans.
