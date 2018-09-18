Babiš meets Slovak PM Peter Pellegrini, discusses Frontex and defence modernization
Andrej Babis met Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in Kosice on Monday, at the sixth joint Czech-Slovak intergovernmental talks. Both agreed that Europe would be better served if funds reserved for European border protection, were handed out to countries on the border directly, rather than to FRONTEX, the European border protection agency.
They also discussed defence modernisation and talked about increasing cooperation in the field. Babis said that both countries would participate in tenders together, and also purchase armaments from each other. Pellegrini added that purchases needed to be made abroad in certain cases, but both countries agreed to keep each other informed.
