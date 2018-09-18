Commuters being harassed over non-functioning Lítačka cards
IDNES.cz reports that a few hundred commuters in Prague have complained that transport coupons they purchased online for travel on the Prague Integrated Transport (PID) website, did not appear on their Litacka cards, when they were checked by ticket inspectors.
Several commuters also reported that there were fined for no fault of their own, and suffered the ignominy of looking like ticketless passengers.
ROPID, which is responsible for transport in the greater Prague region, and ICT, which operates the Litacka card acknowledged the issue, and promised to address the situation, and accordingly refund any passengers wrongly fined.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.