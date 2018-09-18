Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Commuters being harassed over non-functioning Lítačka cards

Prague Daily Monitor |
18 September 2018

IDNES.cz reports that a few hundred commuters in Prague have complained that transport coupons they purchased online for travel on the Prague Integrated Transport (PID) website, did not appear on their Litacka cards, when they were checked by ticket inspectors.

Several commuters also reported that there were fined for no fault of their own, and suffered the ignominy of looking like ticketless passengers.

ROPID, which is responsible for transport in the greater Prague region, and ICT, which operates the Litacka card acknowledged the issue, and promised to address the situation, and accordingly refund any passengers wrongly fined.