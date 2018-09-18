New head of gov't anti-drug council against legalisation of marijuana
Jarmila Vedralová, the new head of the government anti-drug council is against the Pirate Party's suggestion to legalise and decriminalise the use of marijuana. She told Právo in an interview on Monday, that she supported the medical use of the drug, but was against any attempt to make it more accessible to the public.
She also said that the Czech Republic had some of the lowest alcohol advertising standards in Europe, and was critical of the ease of availability of alcohol and its low pricing, all of which she hoped to impact during her term.
