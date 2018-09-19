Škoda Auto to invest EUR 2 billion in electric cars and emission limits
Hospodarske noviny reports that Skoda Auto intends to invest over EUR 2 billion (CZK 50 billion) over the next two years in the development of electric vehicles and automation. Without this investment, it does not believe it will be able to ensure its compliance with newer European emission standards in the future.
It expects to showcase its new electric version of the CitiGo by next year. The car will be available for pre-order in the first quarter of 2019, and is expected to have a range of 300 km. It also expects to have it’s all-new concept car, Vision E with a range of 600 km on the market by 2020.
