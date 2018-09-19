TOP 09 to propose that government takes Syrian orphans
Representatives of TOP 09 announced at a press conference on Tuesday, that they intend to present a resolution to the parliament, that will appeal to the government to accept 50 orphans from Syria.
This follows an initial request by MEP Michaela Sojdrova (KDU-CSL), that PM Andrej Babis initially rejected. Babis will now meet Sojdrova on Friday to discuss the proposal, along with Senators and civil-society representatives.
Marketa Adamova-Pekarova, Vice President of TOP 09, who spoke at the conference, called it a symbolic humanitarian gesture.
