Wednesday, 19 September 2018

TOP 09 to propose that government takes Syrian orphans

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 September 2018

Representatives of TOP 09 announced at a press conference on Tuesday, that they intend to present a resolution to the parliament, that will appeal to the government to accept 50 orphans from Syria.

This follows an initial request by MEP Michaela Sojdrova (KDU-CSL), that PM Andrej Babis initially rejected. Babis will now meet Sojdrova on Friday to discuss the proposal, along with Senators and civil-society representatives.

Marketa Adamova-Pekarova, Vice President of TOP 09, who spoke at the conference, called it a symbolic humanitarian gesture.