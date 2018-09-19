Wednesday, 19 September 2018

Zeman appoints Michal Mazanec as head of Supreme Administrative Court

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 September 2018

President Milos Zeman appointed Michal Mazanec, Chair of the Supreme Administrative Court at a ceremony at Prague Castle on Tuesday. Mazanec who is currently vice-chair, will take over from Josef Baxa who served in the position for over 15 years.

Mazanec is perhaps the country’s most well-known expert in the field of administrative law. The Supreme Administrative Court is situated in Brno, and is the highest authority on issues of administrative and procedural propriety. Baxa will remain a senior member of the court, and Barbora Porizkova is scheduled to replace Mazanec as vice-chair.