Sunday, 23 September 2018

Babiš says EU must justify increase in Frontex

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 September 2018

PM Andrej Babis told reporters gathered ahead of the informal EU summit in Salzburg, that the block must clearly justify increase in spending for Frontex and any increase in numbers.

EU Heads of Government will debate President Jean Claude Juncker’s suggestion that Frontex numbers be increased to 10000 by 2020.

The Visegrad 4 block, which comprises of 3 states on the EU border (Poland, Slovakia and Hungary) has been against this move, and instead believes the support should go to strengthening individual states’ capacity to control the borders.