Sunday, 23 September 2018

Poche: Either Babiš broke the coalition agreement or Zeman subverted the constitution

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 September 2018

MEP Miroslav Poche (CSSD) who is currently a Political Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Czech TV in a hard-hitting interview on Monday night, that both PM Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman were wrong in not appointing him as Minister, after he was nominated by the CSSD for the role.

Calling Babis, one of the weakest PM’s ever, Poche believed the nomination of his protege Tomas Petricek as Minister was a good move which he supported. It is rumored that Poche will work as Deputy Minister if Petricek is named to the position.