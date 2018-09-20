Poche: Either Babiš broke the coalition agreement or Zeman subverted the constitution
MEP Miroslav Poche (CSSD) who is currently a Political Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Czech TV in a hard-hitting interview on Monday night, that both PM Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman were wrong in not appointing him as Minister, after he was nominated by the CSSD for the role.
Calling Babis, one of the weakest PM’s ever, Poche believed the nomination of his protege Tomas Petricek as Minister was a good move which he supported. It is rumored that Poche will work as Deputy Minister if Petricek is named to the position.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.