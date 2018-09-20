TOP 09 fails with Syrian orphan resolution
TOP 09 failed in parliament on Wednesday to pass a resolution in the lower house requesting the government to accept 50 Syrian orphans.
The resolution was introduced by MP Helena Langsadlova, and only gathered 31 votes in favour from TOP 09, Pirates, KDU-CSL and ODS MPs. Not a single MP from the ruling coalition (ANO, CSSD) or its supporters (SPD, KSCM) voted in favour.
