Zeman begins official visit to Germany
President Milos Zeman began a scheduled 3 day state visit to Germany on Wednesday. He began his visit by meeting with Guenter Verheugen, former European Commissioner for Enlargement and later for Enterprise and Industry. They discussed the future of the EU post-Brexit, amongst other matters.
This is Zeman’s first trip to Germany in his second term as President, and closely follows PM Andrej Babis’ visit earlier this month. On Friday, Zeman will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
