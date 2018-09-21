Čižinský says there is corruption at Prague City Hall
Jan Čižinský the leader of the citizen's movement Praha sobe which is contesting the communal elections in Prague told DVTV on Thursday that there was a lot of corruption at city hall in Prague. He added that change would not be possible with the ODS and ANO, and Praha sobě would not form a coalition with them if it were given the option.
Čižinský who is also the mayor of Prague 7, said that he intended to showcase the experiences of Prague 7 at city hall if elected, and that he believed that mayor of the city should be someone with experience as a counsellor or as mayor of a city district.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.