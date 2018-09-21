Sunday, 23 September 2018

Čižinský says there is corruption at Prague City Hall

21 September 2018

Jan Čižinský the leader of the citizen's movement Praha sobe which is contesting the communal elections in Prague told DVTV on Thursday that there was a lot of corruption at city hall in Prague. He added that change would not be possible with the ODS and ANO, and Praha sobě would not form a coalition with them if it were given the option.

Čižinský who is also the mayor of Prague 7, said that he intended to showcase the experiences of Prague 7 at city hall if elected, and that he believed that mayor of the city should be someone with experience as a counsellor or as mayor of a city district.