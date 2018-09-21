Czech Republic 26th best country to live in
The Czech Republic was ranked 26th in the latest Social Progress Index, which measures global quality of life. The index is maintained by the Social Progress Imperative and Deloitte and annually ranks countries based on the quality of life they offer their residents.
The Czech Republic fell 4 spots from last year's index, but still got a better score than it did last year. It remains the second highest ranked former Communist bloc country after Slovenia. Norway and Iceland topped the rankings with the Central African Republic and Afghanistan having the lowest quality of life on offer.
