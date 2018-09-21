Sunday, 23 September 2018

Environment Minister says water will not be more expensive

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 September 2018

Richard Brabec (ANO), Minister for the Environment told Pravo in an interview that the price of water would not rise, despite the drought-like situation in many parts of the country.

Brabec said that this summer was one of the worst on record, and that over 60% of country had suffered extraordinary dry conditions, and while prices would stay the same, water supply in certain areas would be hit and regulated.

Brabec said his ministry is considering various solutions, but there is a chance what water will be only available during certain hours in the worst-hit districts.