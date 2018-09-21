Environment Minister says water will not be more expensive
Richard Brabec (ANO), Minister for the Environment told Pravo in an interview that the price of water would not rise, despite the drought-like situation in many parts of the country.
Brabec said that this summer was one of the worst on record, and that over 60% of country had suffered extraordinary dry conditions, and while prices would stay the same, water supply in certain areas would be hit and regulated.
Brabec said his ministry is considering various solutions, but there is a chance what water will be only available during certain hours in the worst-hit districts.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.