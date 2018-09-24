Czech banks made more this year, ČNB rate hike expected
According to data released by the Czech National Bank (CNB), banks and other savings institutions saw a CZK 300 million increase in overall profit to CZK 43.9 billion, in the first half of this year. This is largely due to the successive interest rate hikes the CNB enacted.
A number of economists in the country believe that the CNB will hike the interest rate again at its meeting on Wednesday by another 1/4th percentile to 1.5%. This is in response to the solid economic situation in the country, growing inflation and low unemployment.
- Login to post comments
JobSpin Job fairs Prague & Brno - Autumn 2018!
Jobspin Job Fair Brno, October 6th, 2018 & Prague, November 3rd, 2018! Looking for new talents to join your team? Looking for a new job to use your language skills? Jobspin Job fairs in Prague & Brno are the events to go! This video is produced by Jobspin.cz and supported by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.