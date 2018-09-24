Thursday, 27 September 2018

Maláčová: Government will seek consensus to pass budget

Prague Daily Monitor |
24 September 2018

Jana Malacova (CSSD), Minister for Labour and Social Affairs told Television Prima, that the ruling coalition would seek support to pass the budget bill for 2019. She added that ANO and CSSD would probably work with the Communists (KSCM) to do so.

Miroslav Kalousek, Parliamentary leader of TOP 09, told Czech Television that TOP 09 was calling for more investment and an increased budget of CZK 150 billion, instead of the CZK 120 billion that was currently being proposed, which was not agreed to by the CSSD.